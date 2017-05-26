Grateful for Castleton

All of us who attended the piano concert Sunday afternoon at the Theatre House at Castleton Farms were thrilled by the piano playing of Emanuel Rimoldi. He is an amazing young pianist.

Rappahannock is still blessed by the Maazel family for the wonderful music which we have been treated to through the Castleton Festival organization. The Theatre House at Castleton Farms is a wonderful place to hear music and we are grateful for the coming concerts in the summer; there are four or five already planned.

Linda and Bill Dietel

Flint Hill