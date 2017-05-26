Washington column for May 25

Gestation Seven

Count Stewart Willis among authors.

Courtesy photo

Willis is a graduate of the United States Military Academy and the graduate school of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He served in Taiwan and later in Vietnam as Signal Officer of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. He spent sixteen years of his military career as a Professor of Physics at the U.S. Military Academy. Following his retirement from the army, he worked for twelve years with TRW, Inc., as a manager on the Department of Energy’s Nuclear Waste Project at Yucca Mountain in Nevada. Willis was mayor of our town of Washington from 1994 to 2003. He pretty much dropped out of sight the past decade taking care of his ill wife. Following her death in 2015, he took up writing, which was something he had thought about for years.

His book, “Gestation Seven, One Was Black and One Was White,” is a novel exploring the perils of uncontrolled experiments on the human genome. Readers follow a mystery case that unveils more and more surprises.

“Gene modification is a continuing subject in today’s publications; genetic research is taking place and will affect all of mankind. This book will appeal to readers because it involves normal people,” Willis shares.

Gestation Seven reminds us that there needs to be careful control of what genetic science does. The book is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Google Books.

This is Willis’ first novel.

He will be holding a book-signing this Saturday, May 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Rare Finds Gifts and Antiques in Washington.

He dedicates this book to his wonderful wife, Eve, for all the good years they shared together.

Stewart Willis currently resides in Sperryville with his greyhound/borzoi cross, Charlie.

Farm Tour

Karissa Epley and Laurie Smith have stepped up to co-chair the 2017 Rappahannock County Farm Tour. Molly Peterson, who chaired the very successful 2016 Farm Tour, has volunteered for a much more important role this year: mother to her new son, Alden.

Now celebrating its 9th year, the Rappahannock County Farm Tour, to be held Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24, is a free, two-day, self-guided tour offering a behind-the-scenes glimpse of our working farms. Farms of all types across the county join together for a day of activities and demonstrations for visitors from throughout the state and beyond.

Karissa is a Pennsylvania native who grew up surrounded by Amish farmlands. Having moved to the county two years ago from Chesapeake, Va., Karissa has high aspirations of starting her own farm on her 10-acre property in Castleton.

Laurie spent much of her childhood on her grandparents’ farm in Boswell’s Tavern. You might say that farming is in her blood. A 20-year resident of Rappahannock County, Laurie lives on a small homestead in Amissville with goats, sheep, rabbits, chickens — and her partner, Mark.

If you’d like to be a part of the farm tour — as a farm on the tour, a sponsor, or a volunteer — please send an email to rappfarmtour@gmail.com or leave a message at 540-937-7977.

Class alumni

Child Care Learning Center’s 2004 pre-kindergarten class alumni came for a return visit on Thursday, May 18, this time clad in their full Rappahannock High School graduation regalia. After catching up with their former preschool teachers at CCLC, they took plenty of photos.Their pre-K teachers from 2004 could not be more proud of each one of their 26 young grads and are so happy to have the 14 still in our county. This meant so much to all of the CCLC.

Photos by Jim and Camille Clement Racer

Book Barn

Book Barn has a great selection of books for summer/beach reading, and at great prices. Also, take the kids over for some summer reading fun. They also have a great selection of cookbooks. The Book Barn is open on Saturdays from 9-3 and is staffed by volunteers. All proceeds go directly into the Rappahannock Library system; that includes the computers which are available for public use and the salary of Laura Skauge, who provides expert computer help to anyone who seeks it on Wednesdays from 4 to 8 p.m.

Birthday wishes

Birthday wishes go out to my grandson, John-Michael Lane Fox, who is celebrating his special day today (May 25). Happy birthday John-Michael!

A day to remember

As summer approaches, Memorial Day often provides a day off when families can get together for a picnic. But this day has been set aside for a very special reason. It is to honor those who have given their lives for this country or who are now serving to protect our freedoms.

Let’s take time on Monday, May 29, to raise the flag high and pause in prayer to say “thank you” for the free life we are each living. We should feel proud every day for our beautiful flag and for the great fortune we have to be Americans. I hope everyone has a safe and “Happy Memorial Day” weekend!

Speaking of safe . . .

The Virginia State Police and Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office will be out in full force ticketing all motorists that are violating traffic laws this weekend. Make sure when you get in your vehicle, buckle up before driving off, and watch the speed limit. The happy outcome will be that we’re still alive and we won’t have to pay up!

Have a wonderful week.