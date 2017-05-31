CORRECTION: Fletcher proposal at 7 p.m. June 5 BOS session

The public hearing for the Special Exception application by Fletcher/Thorton Hill LLC to hold Festivals/Carnival on the property will take place at the Board of Supervisors 7 p.m. session on Monday, June 5 , not 2 p.m. as reported in this week’s Rappahannock News. The 7 p.m. session will take place in the county courthouse, as previously announced.

An unedited video of the May 17 Planning Commission meeting can be found online at rappnews.com/video

The application and related documents are online at boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public. Select the May 17 Planning Commission meeting.

RappNews coverage of the May 17 meeting is online here.