CORRECTION: Fletcher proposal at 7 p.m. June 5 BOS session

By Staff/Contributed May 31, 2017 Corrections/Clarifications, Land Use/Zoning, News 0
digitalista via bigstockphoto

The public hearing for the Special Exception application by Fletcher/Thorton Hill LLC  to hold Festivals/Carnival on the property will take place at the Board of Supervisors 7 p.m. session on Monday, June 5, not 2 p.m. as reported in this week’s Rappahannock News. The 7 p.m. session will take place in the county courthouse, as previously announced.

More about the story:

An unedited video of the May 17 Planning Commission meeting can be found online at rappnews.com/video

The application and related documents are online at boarddocs.com/va/corva/Board.nsf/Public. Select the May 17 Planning Commission meeting.

RappNews coverage of the May 17 meeting is online here

Print Friendly
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 3986 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*