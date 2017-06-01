Fire and rescue calls for June 1

Tuesday, May 23
5:40 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Amissville, smoke in area, companies 1, 3 and 4
Wednesday, May 24
6:58 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:48 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:37 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7
5:49 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
11:19 p.m. — Cemetery Road, Chester Gap, chest pain, company 9
Thursday, May 25
10:54 a.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, companies 3, 4 and 5
3:33 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5
10:12 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, company 5
11:49 p.m. — Walnut Branch Lane, Huntly, difficulty breathing, comany 9
Friday, May 26
7:31 a.m. — Aaron Mountain Lane, Castleton, cardiac emergency, companies 3 and 5
8:52 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:27 a.m. — Pond Lane, Amissville, public service, companies 1, 3 and 4
Saturday, May 27
8:11 a.m — Aileen Road, Flint Hill, brush fire, company 4
3:53 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, general illness, company 5
5:01 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:08 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, motor vehicle accident, company 9
9:28 p.m. — Madison County, mutual aid, company 2
Sunday, May 28
12:34 p.m. — Jones Lane, Washington, public service, companies 1 and 3
4:14 p.m. — Castle Mountain Road, Castleton, fire alarm, company 5
6:51 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, public service, company 3
7:01 p.m. — Pond Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3
Monday, May 29
1:23 a.m .— Atkins Road, Sperryville, general illness, company 1 and 7
2:58 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
10:11 p.m. — Cemetery Road, Chester Gap, injury, company 9
6:04 a.m. — Gore Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
