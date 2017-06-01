Fire and rescue calls for June 1

By Jan Clatterbuck June 1, 2017 Fire and Rescue 0

Tuesday, May 23

5:40 p.m. — Crest Hill Road, Amissville, smoke in area, companies 1, 3 and 4

Wednesday, May 24

6:58 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

9:48 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

4:37 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7

5:49 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

11:19 p.m. — Cemetery Road, Chester Gap, chest pain, company 9

Thursday, May 25

10:54 a.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, cardiac emergency, companies 3, 4 and 5

3:33 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, general illness, companies 3 and 5

10:12 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, company 5

11:49 p.m. — Walnut Branch Lane, Huntly, difficulty breathing, comany 9

Friday, May 26

7:31 a.m. — Aaron Mountain Lane, Castleton, cardiac emergency, companies 3 and 5

8:52 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

10:27 a.m. — Pond Lane, Amissville, public service, companies 1, 3 and 4

Saturday, May 27

8:11 a.m — Aileen Road, Flint Hill, brush fire, company 4

3:53 p.m. — Scrabble Road, Castleton, general illness, company 5

5:01 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

8:08 p.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, motor vehicle accident, company 9

9:28 p.m. — Madison County, mutual aid, company 2

Sunday, May 28

12:34 p.m. — Jones Lane, Washington, public service, companies 1 and 3

4:14 p.m. — Castle Mountain Road, Castleton, fire alarm, company 5

6:51 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, public service, company 3

7:01 p.m. — Pond Lane, Amissville, general illness, company 3

Monday, May 29

1:23 a.m .— Atkins Road, Sperryville, general illness, company 1 and 7

2:58 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

10:11 p.m. — Cemetery Road, Chester Gap, injury, company 9

6:04 a.m. — Gore Road, Castleton, difficulty breathing, companies 3 and 5

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

Print Friendly

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*