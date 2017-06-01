Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue spent Sunday afternoon conducting a controlled practice burn at an abandoned brick house on Fodderstack Road. Nearby residents Nick and Deborah Smith watched the fire from their elevated home and called it quite spectacular. Indeed, the smoldering aftermath captured here in this photograph could be mistaken for the Gone With the Wind movie set.
