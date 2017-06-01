Gone With the Wind

By Staff/Contributed June 1, 2017 Photos 0
Photo by Nick Smith

Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue spent Sunday afternoon conducting a controlled practice burn at an abandoned brick house on Fodderstack Road. Nearby residents Nick and Deborah Smith watched the fire from their elevated home and called it quite spectacular. Indeed, the smoldering aftermath captured here in this photograph could be mistaken for the Gone With the Wind movie set.

Print Friendly
Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 3986 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*