Her name begins with Joy

By Ray Boc

Friends of Joyce Abell gathered to celebrate her life and the joy she has contributed to the community in so many ways, including most recently the Rappahannock Association for Arts and Community (RAAC) production of “No Ordinary Person.” Abell, who lives near Woodville and has just had her first book accepted for publication, is a Rappahannock County role model for aging with grace, dignity and unending creativity.