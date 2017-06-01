Rain doesn’t dash ‘Republic’

By Staff/Contributed June 1, 2017
By Ray Boc

John Henry’s latest production, “Republic For Which We Stand,” debuted to a sold out crowd Sunday, after moving from Flint Hill’s Stone Hill Amphitheater to Castleton’s less soggy Theater House. “Thank you to everyone who came and apologies to those we had to turn away because the theater reached capacity,” the producer wrote Monday.

Staff/Contributed
