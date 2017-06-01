Rain doesn’t dash ‘Republic’

John Henry’s latest production, “Republic For Which We Stand,” debuted to a sold out crowd Sunday, after moving from Flint Hill’s Stone Hill Amphitheater to Castleton’s less soggy Theater House. “Thank you to everyone who came and apologies to those we had to turn away because the theater reached capacity,” the producer wrote Monday.
About Staff/Contributed 3986 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment