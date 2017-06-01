RCHS Class of 2017, WCDS festivities

RCHS Class of 2017

Rappahannock County High School held its 67th Commencement Exercise last Friday to a full house of family and community members.

Courtesy of Victor O'Neil Studios.

Pictured here are the new grads at their final assignment — graduation practice held last Thursday.

Good luck to the Class of 2017 as they take their knowledge and experience on to new adventures and accomplishments.”

WCDS festivities

It was quite the event-filled week at Wakefield Country Day School, where third grade students in Becky Ernest’s class enjoyed presenting for families, students and teachers an impressive performance of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

Courtesy photo

And then last Friday, meanwhile, WCDS students took to the outdoors and competed as Spartans and Athenians in the annual Field Day competitions. Spartans won!

Courtesy photo

And last but not least, there was a special closing graduation ceremony for nine WCDS kindergarten students, who celebrated a memorable year with their devoted teacher, Nikki Brady.