RCHS Class of 2017, WCDS festivities

RCHS Class of 2017

Rappahannock County High School held its 67th Commencement Exercise last Friday to a full house of family and community members.

Pictured here are the new grads at their final assignment — graduation practice held last Thursday.

Good luck to the Class of 2017 as they take their knowledge and experience on to new adventures and accomplishments.”

WCDS festivities

It was quite the event-filled week at Wakefield Country Day School, where third grade students in Becky Ernest’s class enjoyed presenting for families, students and teachers an impressive performance of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

Third grade students in Becky Ernest’s class at Wakefield Country Day School enjoy presenting to their families an entertaining performance of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

And then last Friday, meanwhile, WCDS students took to the outdoors and competed as Spartans and Athenians in the annual Field Day competitions. Spartans won!

It was the Spartans and Athenians in their annual Field Day competitions at WCDS.

And last but not least, there was a special closing graduation ceremony for nine WCDS kindergarten students, who celebrated a memorable year with their devoted teacher, Nikki Brady.

At their special closing ceremony, Wakefield Country Day School kindergarten students celebrate a fun and successful year with teacher Nikki Brady. Ready for first grade are (front) Emily Scoville, Jackson Baldi, Adriana Ayala, (middle) Mac Wofford, Laith Kassira, Aiden Costa, and (back) Gavin Cosby, Ty Brady, and Gavin Ross.
