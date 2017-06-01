Welcome Monica Marciano (and remember the name) to the News

With this week’s edition you will notice a new byline in the Rappahannock News. Please welcome Monica Marciano, who thanks to the generosity of the Foothills Forum will spend this summer of 2017 as an editorial intern with our newspaper.

By Jakub Mosur

As you will read, Monica already knows the lay of this Rappahannock land — and far beyond. She attended Wakefield Country Day School (WCDS) for her entire life, preschool through 12th grade. In high school, she was editor-in-chief of the yearbook, Key Club vice president, founder of WCDS’ Girl Up chapter, and a member of the soccer, volleyball, and basketball teams.

Monica also made time to volunteer with Alzheimer’s patients at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, work with food banks, and participate in Key Club fundraisers for various charities. Her outreach in the community didn’t go unnoticed.

The summer after her junior year of high school she was selected by Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to become a U.S. Senate Page, a rare and tremendous honor that planted her on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

“I spent that summer preparing the Senate floor for legislative session, assisting senators with floor speeches and votes, delivering messages and legislation within the U.S. Capitol complex, and exploring the great city of Washington, D.C.,” Monica recalls.

“In addition, I had the opportunity to meet many influential politicians, including Senator Kaine, Hillary Clinton, Mitch McConnell, Harry Reid, Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Enzi, and Al Franken.”

More opportunities would present themselves and Monica, not surprisingly, didn’t let them slip away.

“During my senior year, I was selected as one of two delegates from the Commonwealth of Virginia to participate in the annual United States Senate Youth Program and to receive a $10,000 scholarship,” she says.

“During this week in February, I had the opportunity to meet with President Obama, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and [Germany’s Ambassador to the U.S.] Peter Wittig. In addition, I heard major policy addresses by senators, cabinet members, officials from the departments of State and Defense, and directors of other federal agencies.

After her graduation from WCDS, Monica returned to Washington and interned with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman as well as Kaine.

“While at USTR, I helped plan trips for Ambassador Froman and compiled trade policy information for members of Congress visiting the ambassador. In Senator Kaine’s office, I attended committee hearings, wrote policy memos, represented the senator in meetings with constituents, and helped the press secretary track information about Senator Kaine and his policy proposals.”

So where have all these incredible experiences led this talented young woman?

“I currently attend the University of Virginia as a University Achievement Scholar, and I hope to double major in Politics and Spanish and eventually to be accepted to UVA’s Master’s program in leadership and public policy,” Monica says.

Indeed, at UVA she serves as one of twelve first year judges on the University Judiciary Committee, a member of the Legislative Affairs Committee, a counselor for Camp Kesem — a camp that aims to support children through and beyond a parent’s cancer — a volunteer at the Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center, and a member of Kappa Delta sorority.

While working here at the Rappahannock news Monica says she hopes “to gain a better grasp of the issues facing my community and to learn more about local policies through reporting.”