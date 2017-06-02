Five year masterpiece

Drone photo by Lain Carney

For the last five years, Rappahannock parent Rachel Bynum has been working on a wonderful map-painting project on the playground of the Rappahannock County Elementary School. “Over the years, I’ve had around 70 volunteers — kids, parents, teachers, and community members — and we’ve painted four maps: the world, the United States, Virginia, and Rappahannock county,” notes Bynum. “In the middle is a compass rose oriented to the true compass, and we finished Rappahannock County’s watersheds and added the planets this year.”