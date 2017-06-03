Washington column for June 1

Come to Neverland!

I trust everyone had a wonderful and safe Memorial Day on Monday.

Come to Neverland and be young forever! The Child Care & Learning Center (CCLC) is holding its annual garden party on Saturday, June 17, from 5 to 8 pm, and the public is invited. The party theme is Peter Pan, so look for Tinker Bell and beware of Captain Hook! Please join CCLC staff, supporters, and children in a spectacular setting for scrumptious food and drink, silent and live auctions, and children’s activities. Tickets are $50 per adult and children under age 16 are free. The party, CCLC’s major annual fundraising event, will be held at Mountain View, 86 Botts Lane in Woodville.

Photo by Mike Wenger

CCLC is the largest childcare provider in Rappahannock, with a proud tradition of serving the county for over forty years. Despite its age, the center is constantly improving. CCLC has a nationally renowned preschool educational curriculum as well as a dynamic, highly regarded program to integrate natural studies and nature into students’ everyday learning. The entire 8-acre property is used as a classroom.

CCLC has created trails, gardens, and greenhouses; built innovative playgrounds; and upgraded its facilities for its preschool, elementary afterschool, and summer programs. CCLC’s goal is to help children become independent, socially competent, and inquisitive learners who are prepared to succeed in school and in life. It strives to serve a representative cross-section of children from our community. CCLC is the only child care program in our 11-county area that is accredited by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Importance of Honey Bees

The Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) and the Rappahannock County Master Gardeners are offering a presentation on “The Importance of Honey Bees and Their Challenges” on Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Park (under the pavilion) on Route 211 across from Warren Avenue, Washington.

Courtesy photo

The Rappahannock Master Gardeners present this program with Master Gardener Diana Graves, who will share her experiences as a beekeeper. She will discuss the pests and diseases that are hampering honeybees in our community. She will also talk about adding pollinator plants that benefit bees and discuss how you can learn to be a beekeeper yourself.

“The Importance of Honey Bees and Their Challenges” presentation is part of the Fauquier/Rappahannock Master Gardeners’ Twilight Tuesdays program, a series of horticultural classes held from spring to fall each year for the community. The classes are taught by horticultural experts and seasoned Master Gardeners, or volunteers from the Virginia Cooperative Extension, and they cover a broad range of topics – from gardening techniques and tips, to advances in environmental and conservation issues. The series provides local gardeners with innovative gardening techniques and best practices that they can put to use in their own home gardens.

The program is free of charge and open to the public, rain or shine. It is recommended to register and arrive early. To RSVP or for additional information, please contact the Master Gardener Help Desk at 540-341-7950, Ext. 1 or helpdesk@fc-mg.org. Please visit www.fc-mg.org for more information on the Master Gardener program and upcoming events.

Give Blood

Come out to the Washington Firehall on Wednesday, June 21, from 3-7 p.m. to donate blood at the Red Cross Bloodmobile. You can register online for a specific time at redcrossblood.org or come in when you can. Remember to drink plenty of water beforehand. For more information, call 540-675-3638.

Best wishes

Belated wedding anniversary wishes go out to Steven and Judy Alther of Washington. They celebrated their special day on Tuesday, May 30.

Birthday wishes go out to Mary Ann Frazier of Washington who will celebrate her day on Saturday, June 3. Also birthday wishes go out to Roger Welch, who will celebrate his day on Friday, June 2.

Congratulations go out to my son, Jonathan, and his wife, Amber, on the birth of their son, Roman Slade Nicolas Clatterbuck, 8 pounds and 21.5 inches long.

Homecoming Day

Don’t forget the Homecoming Day at Gid Brown Bible Baptist Church, Washington, on Sunday, June 4, starting at 10 a.m. There will be special singing and a nursery provided. Lunch will be served at noon. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Have a wonderful week!