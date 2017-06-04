Political ‘candidate’ Leslie Cockburn huddles with Democrats

By Ross O’Donoghue

Special to the Rappahannock News

Rappahannock County Democrats rallied with their counterparts in Fauquier, Culpeper and Warren counties to boost election efforts this year and next in the coming elections.

Of special interest to the Rappahannock folks was the appearance by our own candidate for the U.S. Congress in next year’s voting, Leslie Cockburn. A highly-respected journalist with an impressive record of stories, it was Cockburn this past winter who filled The Theatre at Washington with a talk about fake news.

She is one of three in the race for the Democratic nomination to take on the

job of unseating Republican Rep. Tom Garrett in the U.S. House in 2018.

[Cockburn, who lives in Rappahannock County with her journalist husband Andrew Cockburn, is a journalist, author and filmmaker, having written and produced for NBC, CBS and PBS, among other media outlets. Among her film projects, she conceived and co-produced The Peacemaker, starring George Clooney and Nicole Kidman. She is the mother of film actress Olivia Wilde].

At an afternoon rally in the Civic Center in Warrenton, the crowd applauded candidates for the House of Delegates as well as those who have thrown their hats into the ring for statewide offices such as lieutenant governor.

Also heard were representatives speaking for the two prominent candidates for governor, incumbent Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and former 5th District Congressman Tom Perriello.

The last of these, Perriello, was represented by his mother Linda, who not only gave away chocolate chip cookies, but also made a rousing speech on behalf of her son.

The Democratic candidate for state delegate in the 18th District, Tristan Shields, is an accomplished singer and musician and entertained the room full of party members with his full voice, even leading the crowd with the favorite “Stand By Me.”