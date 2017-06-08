Courthouse Row for June 8

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June 1-3:

Hampton

Donald Ray Keyser Jr., to Bobbie L. Keyser, 4.6826 acres, no consideration, exempt from recordation taxes under the provisions of the code of Virginia deed bargain sale, tax map 28-34.

Rappahannock County

Darryl Klopp, also known as Darryl D. Klopp to Stephen J. Snider and Elaine C. Snider, husband and wife, 11.654 acres, $402,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 22-29

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Albert Payne, Washington, generator, $7,000

Bruce Critzer, Washington, electric service upgrade, $800

J. Clifford Miller, Sperryville, temporary use of a building, no cost

John Wiese, Viewtown, temporary tent, no cost

Tanya Smith, Boston, gas hot water heater, $1,500