Down Memory Lane for June 8

June 12, 1986

Mike Brown, owner of B and B Servicecenter on Rt. 211 just west of Washington, has opened a parts department in his station. Mr. Brown, well-known to Rappahannock residents for more than nine years, has become part of the National Automotive Parts Association dealer network.

The parts department will stock a full selection of replacement parts for farm equipment, as well as parts for domestic and foreign cars and trucks. Mr. Brown explained that “NAPA has always been big in parts for agricultural equipment, and we’re looking forward to meeting the needs of Rappahannock’s farmers.”

Donald Logan, market development representative from NAPA, is assisting Mr. Brown in getting the operation started. “We’re fortunate in finding Mike,” Mr. Logan said. “There’s no business (stocking replacement parts for farm machinery) between Culpeper and Front Royal, and he’s is an ideal location to serve Rappahannock County.”

The Small Farmer’s Market, formerly located at the Ice House in Washington, will open this Saturday at Faith Mountain in Sperryville, across from the Post Office.

Cheri and Martin Woodward, proprietors of Faith Mountain, graciously offered the homeless market their shady side veranda, and the market will occupy that space every Saturday from 10 to 6.

Now in its third season, the market opens with a good selection of fresh local produce: lettuce, peas, snow peas, spinach, radishes and broccoli.

The bakers will produce the old Farmers Market favorites, now packaged under the Farmer’s Market’s label, but baked at home with the same care and fresh ingredients as before.

The farmers are willing to consider suggestions and special orders. Talk to any of them at the stand during working hours, or call Joyce Abell, market manager, at 987-8408.

Feb. 14, 1974

A compromise solution was reached Wednesday morning by Rappahannock’s Board of Zoning Appeals, allowing Frank Pullen to display a sign in front of his house reading “Frank’s Plumbing and Heating.”

Pullen had requested permission to hang a plastic sign that said he carried “American Standard” plumbing fixtures. But a petition signed by 34 of his neighbors and presented to the Board of Zoning Appeals by Bill Kiem asked that his request be denied.

The petitioners claimed that the sign would be “nonconforming in an agricultural and residential zone.” They also objected to the reference to “American Standard” since the county zoning ordinance prohibits commercial signs advertising businesses outside Rappahannock County.

“I’ll be glad to take ‘American Standard’ off, if that’s what’s bothering people,” Pullen told the board. “I don’t want to cause any trouble. But I pay $160 a month for my place in the yellow pages and I want people to be able to find my place when they come looking for me.”

Norman Grimsley of Castleton has retired after serving 23 years as fire tower observer for the Division of Forestry. He was recently presented a certificate of appreciation for service by Forest Warden Clifton Jenkins. The fire tower, located on Red Oak Mountain, must be manned during the early spring when the weather is windy and dry, as well as during any extremely dry period. Early detection of the slightest smoke prevents what could become a disastrous forest fire. While working, Mr. Grimsley walked from Hope Hill to the top of Red Oak each day to man the tower and returned home the same way.