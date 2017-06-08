Fire and rescue calls for June 8

By Jan Clatterbuck June 8, 2017 Fire and Rescue 0

Tuesday, May 30

9:21 a.m. — Porter Street, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7

4:15 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7

5:08 p.m. — Oaklands Lane, Flint Hill, unresponsive person, companies 1, 4 and 9

6:55 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, brush fire, company 3

Wednesday, May 31

10:56 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

3:57 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, seizure, companies 1 and 7

Thursday, June 1

9:39 a.m. — Lee Settle Lane, Castleton, stroke, companies 1, 3 and 5

1:08 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Front Royal, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 9

1:39 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 2, 5 and 7

Friday, June 2

8:20 a.m. — Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill, injury, companies 1, 3 and 4

2:42 p.m. — Chevy Lane, Amissville, fire alarm, company 3

Saturday, June 3

6:40 a.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, alarm, company 1

12:57 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, allergic reaction, company 1

1:53 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1 and 4

3:44 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, allergic reaction, companies 1, 4 and 9

5:09 p.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7

Sunday, June 4

8:20 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

Monday, June 5

11:58 a.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 5

1:34 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

Print Friendly

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*