Fire and rescue calls for June 8

Tuesday, May 30
9:21 a.m. — Porter Street, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 4 and 7
4:15 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, difficulty breathing, companies 1 and 7
5:08 p.m. — Oaklands Lane, Flint Hill, unresponsive person, companies 1, 4 and 9
6:55 p.m. — Viewtown Road, Amissville, brush fire, company 3
Wednesday, May 31
10:56 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
3:57 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, seizure, companies 1 and 7
Thursday, June 1
9:39 a.m. — Lee Settle Lane, Castleton, stroke, companies 1, 3 and 5
1:08 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Front Royal, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 9
1:39 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 2, 5 and 7
Friday, June 2
8:20 a.m. — Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill, injury, companies 1, 3 and 4
2:42 p.m. — Chevy Lane, Amissville, fire alarm, company 3
Saturday, June 3
6:40 a.m. — Harris Hollow Road, Washington, alarm, company 1
12:57 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, allergic reaction, company 1
1:53 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Flint Hill, general illness, companies 1 and 4
3:44 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, allergic reaction, companies 1, 4 and 9
5:09 p.m. — Main Street, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 7
Sunday, June 4
8:20 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
Monday, June 5
11:58 a.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 5
1:34 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
