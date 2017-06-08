Life saving grant

The Northern Piedmont Community Foundation has presented the Sperryville Volunteer Rescue Squad with a $1,500 grant to purchase an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

The AED will be placed in a public location in the Sperryville area, providing the community access to an AED in the event of sudden cardiac arrest where immediate response is critical. Prior to this grant, there were no publicly-accessible AED devices in Sperryville. Since Rappahannock County has no paid rescue squad or fire department, the grant is essential in assisting our dedicated rescue squad volunteers in providing high-quality emergency pre-hospital care.

Courtesy photo

This grant, one of seven awarded, was made possible through the M. Meade Palmer Fund. Established in 2007, the Palmer Fund brought to life the philanthropic spirit of Meade Palmer, a landscape architect and community volunteer who passed away in 2001. Hoping to continue his legacy, an annual grant process was created to support charitable causes in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

Over the past year, the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation awarded $84,443 to Rappahannock nonprofits through the Richard Lykes Fund, Community Assistance Grants and the Palmer Memorial Fund. Additionally, funds raised for Rappahannock nonprofits through this year’s Give Local Piedmont campaign topped $200,000!