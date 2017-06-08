Meet your new best friend Margo

June 8, 2017
I’m a Treeing Walker Coonhound named Margo. I came to RAWL as a stray, wearing a collar but it had no identification so I am now looking for a home to start a new life. I’m about 9 months old and weigh 45 pounds. Like many hounds, I’m friendly, playful, and quite loyal. Hounds get a bad rap ‘cause many people don’t think they make good pets. Not true. Most of us are great companions, easy-going and often very funny. If you have another pet in the house, whether dog or cat, no problem.

One dog was adopted from RAWL this past week

