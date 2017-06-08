Meet your new best friend Margo

I’m a Treeing Walker Coonhound named Margo. I came to RAWL as a stray, wearing a collar but it had no identification so I am now looking for a home to start a new life. I’m about 9 months old and weigh 45 pounds. Like many hounds, I’m friendly, playful, and quite loyal. Hounds get a bad rap ‘cause many people don’t think they make good pets. Not true. Most of us are great companions, easy-going and often very funny. If you have another pet in the house, whether dog or cat, no problem.
One dog was adopted from RAWL this past week
Be the first to comment