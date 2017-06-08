Meetings and notices for June 8

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, in the Town Hall at 485 Gay Street, Washington. Please note that this is a change in venue.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, June 9, due to an In-Service Training.

The Rappahannock County Democratic Committee meets on Saturday, June 10, at 9:30 a.m. at the Washington Town Hall. Everyone is welcome, and you don’t have to be a member to participate. Please contact Ross O’Donoghue at 540-987-8019 if you have questions.

The Town of Washington will hold its regularly scheduled Town Council meeting on June 12 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Highlights from the agenda include approval of the FY 2017-2018 budget and the presentation to the Council by the Planning Commission of the draft Comprehensive Plan. The Council may enter into closed session in accordance for consultation with the Town Attorney in regard to a matter requiring the provision of legal advice namely the sale of Parcel 3, 0.5853 acres of the Avon Hall property and for a discussion and consideration of a sale or possible sale of Parcel 3, 0.5853 acres of the Avon Hall property where a discussion in open session would adversely affect the negotiation strategy of the Town.

The School Board meets on June 13 at 6 p.m. in the band room at the Rappahannock County High School.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets on June 13 at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Laura Wohlford at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services meets on June 13 at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Laura Wohlford at 540-825-3100, extension 3146. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.

Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Rappahannock County Master Gardeners are offering a presentation on “The Importance of Honey Bees and Their Challenges” on Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the Rappahannock County Park (under the pavilion) on Route 211 across from Warren Avenue, Washington. The program is free of charge and open to the public, rain or shine. It will last 60 – 90 minutes. It is recommended to register and arrive early. To RSVP or for additional information, please contact the Master Gardener Help Desk at 540-341-7950, Ext. 1 or helpdesk@fc-mg.org.

Red Cross Adult and Pediatric CPR and First Aid Class on Sunday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Child Care and Learning Center, Washington. Preregistration required at 540-987-8637 or tl2kids@gmail.com Lisa Pendleton ARC Instructor. Cost $85. American Red Cross First Aid with Adult, Infant & Child CPR training is a program for the general public who wish to have FA and CPR knowledge and skills. Perfect for school bus drivers, child care providers, teachers, parents and babysitters. Certification is valid for 2 years.

Rapp Nature Camp is now accepting applicants for its 32nd summer session, to be held Monday – Friday, June 5 to June 16, 2017. This is a two-week educational program, open to boys and girls 8 to 12 years old. The camp’s home base is on the Hazel River, two miles west of Route 231. Campers will explore the forests, meadows, rivers and ponds of the Singing Creek property and surrounding areas, including the Shenandoah National Park, which is within walking distance. Our theme for study this year will be “GARDENS.” We will study and observe and work in the many gardens of Singing Creek: Butterfly Garden, Veggie Garden, Orchard, Ginseng Patch, Puckwudgie Garden and Secret Garden. We will all take part in nurturing a tiny part of the wondrous garden that is our Planet Earth. For info and camper application forms, visit rappnaturecamp.com, or contact camp director Lyt Wood at 987-9530.

The Rappahannock Extension office invites each of you to attend a series of in-orchard meetings. Meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. The meeting will adjourn around 2 p.m. For more information, call 540-675-3616. June 14 meeting: Sunnyside Organic Orchard, Casey Gustowarow and Stacy Carlberg, mgrs., Washington.

Women in Worship Ministries is pleased to announce that nominations are open for women who have distinguished themselves in their field of study or work. Girls and young women ages 15-25 may be nominated for the “Generation NEXT” Award. Nominations will be open until June 15. Please see our website at www.womeninworshipministries.org for more information on nomination requirements.

The regularly scheduled Town of Washington’s ARB meeting for June 14, at 7 p.m. has been cancelled and rescheduled for Wednesday, June 21, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

The Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company is currently seeking contestants: Queen (ages 14-20), Junior Miss (ages 8-13), and Little Miss (ages 3-7) for the carnival to be held June 21-24. For tickets and information contact Sandi 540-937-4218. Parade will be Thursday, June 22. Entries contact J.B. Carter at 540-937-4218.

Mountain Adventures camp (swimming, rock climbing, hiking, nature studies, games, crafts and outdoor activities) offers four spots: The Day Camp (ages 5-8) is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26-30. Day Camp/One Overnight Camping Trip (ages 8-10) is July 10 to July 14. Day Camp/Beginner Backpacking Camp (ages 10-13) is July 17 to 21. Geared toward the “in-betweeners,” features hiking, swimming, wildlife and plant identification, survival skills and backcountry living skills. Backpacking Camp (ages 14-17) from July 30 to Aug. 4. Includes backpacking trip planning and packing, navigation skills, back-country living skills, and group problem solving. View full details and registration forms for Mountain Adventures camps at mountainadventuresva.com or email mountainadventures@gmail.com.

Salem Educational Foundation, Inc., makes scholarships available to college students. The Phoenix Scholarship is offered to a currently enrolled college student who has completed one year toward their degree. The student must be a permanent resident of either Culpeper and Rappahannock counties and in clear need of financial assistance in order to continue his/her course of study leading to the completion of a degree, associate’s degree or professional certification. The program of study may be at any accredited institution. Applications are available from high school guidance offices or from the Foundation Scholarship Committee members: Linda Murphy, 540-547- 2589; Helen Williams, 540-937- 4279; Pam Oliver, 540-547- 2119; or Sanford Reaves, 540-547- 4210. Deadline for applications is July 15, 2017.

Virginia Cooperative Extension Rappahannock Unit invites local winery owners and operators to the 2017 Seasonal Vineyard Meetings. These meetings are held seasonally to discuss different issues and topics regarding grape growing and wineries for the season. Specialists, growers, and others will be there to discuss all the happenings and new findings in the field. The next meeting will be held at Phillip Carter Winery in Hume, July 26 at 10 a.m. Specialists will be discussing viticulture and pest management for the season. Join us!

Hearthstone School’s Summer Camp (for ages 3-12) is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24-28 and July 31 to Aug. 4 at the school. This camp includes storytelling, watercolor painting, beeswax sculpture, candle making, rhythmic movement and dance, water play, cooperative games, felting, basketry, beadwork, paper making, drumming, baking, art from nature and nature walks. View full details and registration forms for upcoming camps at hearthstoneschool.org/camps.htm. Or call 540-987-9212 for questions.

Commit to Be Fit is a school-sponsored, grant-funded program that offers weekly exercise classes and wellness workshops for the Rappahannock County community. Through the generosity of the PATH Foundation, Commit to Be Fit was created to help promote healthier lifestyles for students, staff, and county residents/employees. All classes, workshops, and events are free of charge, open to the public, and held at the Rappahannock County Public Schools. For information on upcoming events, contact Holly Jenkins, Wellness Integration Specialist, at hjenkins@rappahannockschools.us.

The Order of Daughters of the King (DOK) of the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East Street, Culpeper, is a spiritual sisterhood of women dedicated to a life of Prayer, Service and Evangelism, making a commitment to Jesus as our Savior, and following Him as Lord of their lives. Please contact us for more information at 540-825-8786. Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.

Audition for Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble! Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble is an auditioned mixed voice chamber choir that sings a wide variety of repertoire ranging in character from the silly to the sublime. Based in Madison, members of the group are drawn from the surrounding counties. Rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at Piedmont Episcopal Church, 214 Church St., Madison. To learn more about Bel Canto, visit: belcantovocalensem.wix.com/belcanto.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Unfortunately, no compensation is available. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825- 3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m, Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. For more information call 540-825-8786. Parking: 120 N. Commerce Street.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Revelation Youth Group is a group of middle and high school students who enjoy a modern way of prayer and study and meet the second Sunday of every month at noon for light lunch and discussion, followed by a community project or social activity, at 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, email revelationyouthgroup@hotmail.com.

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity holds a community meeting 5 p.m. every Thursday at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, to discuss the Habitat Home being built at 2650 Zachary Taylor Hwy. The meetings are open to all; attend for construction updates, volunteer opportunities and more. Call 540-341-4952 for more information.

Beulah Baptist Church free conference call Bible Study is every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dial in (302-202-1118, access code 862090) with renowned teacher Dr. Kenneth Pitts to study the Bible from Genesis to Revelation. Dr. Pitts is the pastor of Beulah Baptist Church, Rixeyville. For more information, call 540-937-5563 or email bbc9297@gmail.com

Cub Scout Pack 316, meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office) is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Photography Meet-Up Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.

The Brotherhood of St. Andrew offers men and boys the discipline of prayer, study and service; to follow Christ and bring others into his kingdom. Newcomers welcome at breakfast 7 a.m. every Tuesday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper. For more information, call 540-825-8786.