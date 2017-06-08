The Rapp for June 8

Cheers, Helen

“The Best Whiskeys in Every State Right Now” — or such is the headline in Esquire magazine, which points out that many people still think bourbon can only legally be distilled in Kentucky. That’s not the case.

The magazine points out that there are now about 2,000 whiskey distilleries in America, some far superior to others. As for the “Best of the Best” in each of the 50 states?

Well, here in Virginia, Esquire says to raise your glass to Rappahannock’s own Rick Wasmund, who founded his Sperryville distillery a lot earlier than most, in 2005: “A solid in-state offering is Rick Wasmund’s hand-malted Copper Fox product, which is smoked in Applewood.”

Wings in Washington

Looking for a memorable music event for this Saturday night? Take the advice of Pete Townshend of The Who and check out two-time Grammy winner Laurence Juber at the Theatre at Little Washington.

Called one of “the world’s most remarkable acoustic guitarists,” Juber was first internationally recognized as lead guitarist in Beatle Paul McCartney’s Wings. In fact, he won one of his two Grammys with Wings.

A soloist today, Juber is a combined recording artist, composer and arranger. His playing fuses folk, jazz, blues, pop and classical styles, creating a multi-faceted performance that belies the use of only one instrument.

His performance at the theatre on Gay Street will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for those under 18.

Solar anyone?

Rappahannock residents interested in going solar are invited to a solar open house at the Flint Hill home of Philip Irwin to tour his solar facility and get solar questions answered.

Irwin is working with the Upper Piedmont Solar Co-op to educate residents about solar energy and help them go solar. The Upper Piedmont Solar Co-op is made up of community members working together to go solar, facilitated by the local non-profit organization VA SUN.

Irwin went solar with the Rappahannock Solar Co-op in 2015. The solar open house is this Saturday, June 10, at 47 Dearing Road in Flint Hill. Everybody is welcome.

Terry trumps Trump

Speaking of clean energy, Virginia has joined a dozen other states and formed an alliance to move forward on the principles of the Paris Climate Agreement, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the federal government from the accord.

The decision to join the U.S. Climate Alliance follows Governor Terry McAuliffe’s signature of an executive directive initiating the process to cap carbon emissions by electric utilities in Virginia, the first action of its kind since Trump took office.

“As the first state in the Trump era to take executive action to limit carbon emissions and create clean energy jobs, Virginia is proud to join the U.S. Climate Alliance,” says the governor. “President Trump’s announcement to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Agreement does not speak for the states and cities that are committed to fighting climate change and paving the way for a new energy economy. If the federal government insists on abdicating leadership on this issue, it will be up to the American people to step forward — and in Virginia we are doing just that.”

In addition to Virginia, the alliance includes California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.

Brave dozen

J.B. Carter, chief of Amissville Fire and Rescue, says a dozen young volunteers from Amissville, Castleton, Sperryville, and Washington fire and rescue companies have just completed a required 180 hours of training over four months that included classroom and many practical evolutions.

The twelve men and women have now started their 40 hour Hazardous Materials Operations training and will complete it on June 20. At the completion of that training they will be able to act as firefighters in their respective companies.

Pictured in the front row (left to right): Meredith Bolton, Jack Jones, Virginia Valentine, Kaye Clark, Gage Sload and Austin Clate. Back row (left to right): Daniel Brecht, Josh Glaze, Karl Brotzman, Joseph Zepeda, Bill Klooster and Chris Nettles. In the bottom photo, Josh Glaze practices entering a building by ladder.

Ladies lunching

As you can see from the expression on the face of John Guevremont, vintner of Quievremont Winery in Gid Brown Hollow, the initial arrival of several of the Ladies Lunch Bunch provided a lovely applique to his beautiful timber framed wine room.

Twenty or so women attended, enjoying a fabulous buffet as well as John’s award-winning Chardonnay, Rose and Cabernet.

Says organizer Chris Doxzen: “We are a group of Rappahannock woman, spanning a wide spectrum of occupations, history and economic means. Women include farmers, local shopkeepers, businesswomen, stay-at-home moms, retirees, women of all age groups . . .

“We meet the first Friday of every month and the luncheons are informal — the only tradition is that we all introduce ourselves to each other. It’s an extraordinary group of women, please join us!”

For anyone interested in joining the Ladies Lunch Bunch please contact Chris at chrisdoxzen@gmail.com or call at 703-867-5571.

Summer 60

Commit to Be Fit is challenging readers to have fun and to be more active this summer. The Summer of Fun Challenge is free of charge and open to all Rappahannock County residents, 18 years or older. Prizes include a $100 Visa gift card (1st place), a Fitbit Flex (2nd place), and a mountain bike (3rd place).

To compete, email Holly Jenkins, Wellness Integration Specialist, at hjenkins @rappahannockschools.us for a scorecard. The scorecard includes a list of 60 fun summer activities: badminton, cycling, gardening, hiking, swimming, walking on a beach, etc.

Simply check off each of the listed activities that you do this summer. Extra points are awarded if it is an activity you have never tried before. Scorecards are due to Holly by August 5. Let’s see who can do the most fun activities this summer!