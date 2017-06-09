Chorale gratitude

Sending this note to say how much I appreciate the publicity you printed prior to our spring concerts. Know it contributed to the wonderful attendance we experienced, especially with all the other activities that were available that particular weekend. The response from the audiences was overwhelming. All of our concerts were well attended and it is due to your kindness and consideration to publish as much information as possible that I send to you. On behalf of the Warrenton Chorale, we thank you so very much. It truly has been a benefit to us and hopefully a pleasure to our residents and visitors . . .

Have a wonderful and safe summer — enjoy this gorgeous sunshine and lovely landscape throughout our “special” towns and county. We are indeed fortunate to live here with the countryside and the wonderful people who reside here.

Jean Hines

Warrenton Chorale