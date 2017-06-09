Obvious bear lessons  

Saturday evening my car was parked in front of the house while we went to dinner in Little Washington with family members. Upon returning about 9:30 there were loud noises and my daughter shouted, “It’s a bear”!

The bear was next to my car and was in no hurry to leave. When he did run off into the woods and we were able to examine the car, it was immediately obvious that the bear had entered the car through the one open window. There were snacks devoured, holes in the seats, both front and back from the bear’s paws, and other evidence that the bear was actually in the car.

What I can tell you is that it has been a long time since that bear had a bath.

The Lincoln Town Car is now for sale. On the outside it looks almost brand new. On the inside not so much.

There are lessons learned here that are so obvious that I won’t bother to list them.

Art Zimmerli

Viewtown