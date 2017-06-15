An absolutely splendid fairy tale

Photo by Ray Boc

Mountainside Dance Center, founded by highly gifted dance artist Anne Williams, held its very first public ballet performance — “Blue Ridge Fairy Tales” — on Sunday afternoon in collaboration with world renowned choreographer Fran Ichijo and dancers from Hope Garden Children’s Ballet Theatre.

Photo by Ray Boc

The troupe performed a magical medley to music by Kid Pan Alley founder Paul Reisler and Jeff Midkiff’s concerto for mandolin and orchestra, “From the Blue Ridge, A Concerto for Mandolin.” A portion of the production, held before a large and appreciative audience in the Rappahannock High School auditorium, was made possible by the Claudia Mitchell Grant Fund.