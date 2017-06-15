Courthouse Row for June 15

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June 4-8:

Hampton

Michael W. Ashenfelder and Kimberly I. Milai, to Sergio J. Cordero III and Stacey M. Cordero, husband and wife, 8.4216 acres, $367,500, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 30-17A

Jackson

Susan A. Homan to Matthew B. Homan, 2.427 acres, $300,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 42-61A

Rappahannock County

U.S. Bank National Association to Maroo Property Management LLC, lot 7, block 4, section D, Blue Ridge Mountains Estates, (BRME), $48,369, special warranty, tax map 1B-1-4-7

Building permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

George and Marlina Lee, Washington, dwelling, $140,000

Erwin Optiz, Woodville, temporary tent, no cost

Danny Huff, porch, $9,800

Linda Susan Hager, Sperryville, renewal, no cost

Maria Goebert, Amissville, electric, $800