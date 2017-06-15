About Luke Christopher 27 Articles

Luke Christopher is a "Best of D.C." photographer who has been published, in print, in The Washington Post, The Washington Times, The Washingtonian, DC Magazine, Washington Life, Miami New Times and an international array of web-based media outlets. He started his photography career as a reporter for the University of Maryland's daily newspaper, "the diamondback." Over the years he has also written for "DC One" magazine and served as the entertainment editor for "City Living " magazine.