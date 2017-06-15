Your new best friend: Dan  

Courtesy photo

I came to RAWL as a stray but, ya know, it doesn’t really get me down. I’m here now and soon I’m going on to my new home. My name is Dan, I’m about 4 years old, have tons of personality, and am what is called a “bench-legged” Beagle — meaning I’ve got short legs. But that makes me more compact. I love everyone on two legs and that includes cats. I’m good with most other dogs but rowdy big dogs work my nerves and I tell them to get lost. Interested? Hurry on by!

Two RAWL rescues were adopted during the past week