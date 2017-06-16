Grace with ‘Gracie’

Photos by John McCaslin

The week-long Coming Together Camp Meeting, which ended this past Sunday beneath the pavilion of the Flint Hill Carnival Grounds, saw crowds of attendees for afternoon and evening services that featured ministers, singers, baptisms, fellowship and heaps of delicious food. “We’ve had an awesome turnout,” Rappahannock resident and Pastor David Clanagan (pictured here) of the Love and Faithfulness Church in Front Royal said this past Saturday.

Among the more colorful appearances was Pastor Steve Foster of the Amazing Grace Ministry in Warren County, who brought along his 13-year-old traveling mule “Gracie”, who has lifted the spirits of children, senior citizens, prisoners and the sick across the country. “She prays at the cross. Have you ever seen a mule pray at the cross?” asked Pastor Foster. “Mules aren’t supposed to do these things.

The Lord has trained her through me since she was 3 months old. You ought to see her with the kids who have cancer. She’s so gentle, it brings tears to your eyes.” Gracie knows about 60 tricks: she sings, kisses lips, taps her age with her front hoof, slam dunks a basketball, turns on the TV — she has her own sofa in the pastor’s house — and most of all she loves to smile.