Washington column for June 22

Four Diamonds 4 Sale

It is with mixed emotions that we report that the Middleton Inn on Main Street, one of the most beautiful and historic homes in Rappahannock County, is for sale: 6 beds, 6 acres, for $1.75 million dollars.

Just a few weeks ago at an awards brunch at The Hay-Adams hotel in Washington, D.C., the Middleton Inn was once again awarded the esteemed AAA Four Diamond Award for excellent hospitality. It is the only bed and breakfast in the Washington metropolitan region to receive such accolades, which were also presented to 20 high-end hotels, including The Watergate, Trump International, the Willard and Mayflower.

Mary Ann Kuhn, owner and innkeeper, displays the award on a wall in the inn’s foyer. It was the 19th consecutive year Middleton Inn won the award for excellence in service and accommodations.

“To achieve and maintain exceptional standards on a daily basis is a commendable achievement,” said the AAA director of tourism. “AAA is pleased to recognize Middleton Inn as an outstanding member of the hospitality industry.”

Middleton Inn opened its doors in October 1995 after Kuhn, a career journalist, spent a year renovating the historic 1840 estate, turning it into a bed and breakfast. She purchased the property from Carol and Newbill Miller in October 1994.

Congratulations, Mary Ann. We hope you don’t go far.

Gay Street Gallery Summer 2017 exhibition

Rappahannock’s new Eagle Scout

Thrift shop

Firehouse Treasures Thrift Shop, operated by the Washington Ladies Auxiliary, will be closed from Wednesday, June 21 to Wednesday, July 5 to allow for the transition to our new building. The final touches are being added to the building and they expect it to be ready for move in during this time.

They are scheduled to reopen on Saturday, July 8 in a grand opening celebration. Additional information about the grand opening will be published in this newspaper. Also, they can not accept donations during this period of time. Please hold your donations until after July 8.

Beauty of butterflies

Those who love butterflies can join Old Rag Master Naturalists at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the Washington Fire Hall, for butterfly identification training in preparation for the July 22 annual butterfly count. Butterfly identification will be taught by Shenandoah National Park Ranger Mara Meisel. No prior experience necessary. FREE and open to the public. Pre-register with Kathy at butterflycount@gmail.com

The butterfly count itself starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Rappahannock County Park for sign-in and instructions. Carpool with count leaders to various locations within Rappahannock County to conduct butterfly census. No prior experience necessary. Bring insect and sun protection, and water. Wear sturdy footwear. Bring binoculars if you have them.

RAAC Theatre and CCLC unite

Condolences

Condolences go out to the family of Donald Jenkins, Sr., who passed away on Monday, May 15 at Fauquier Hospital; also to Marie Davis family on the passing of her sister, Mary Virginia Bailey Brown, who left this world on May 24.

I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Remember they will always be in your hearts. Even on your darkest days there will be an angel by your side to guide you along the way.

Special thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with both families during this time of sorrow.

Wishes

Birthday wishes go out to Steve Clatterbuck, who will celebrate his special day on Friday, June 16.

Father’s Day

Fathers play a significant role in the upbringing of children today.

Father’s Day is celebrated to honor one’s father and express love and gratitude towards them. I was always told that “if you love someone, show it.” So on this Father’s Day, on Sunday, make it a memorable one by doing something special for him.

For my dad, I don’t tell him often enough now special he is, but from my heart I want you to know you are the greatest dad in the world and I wish you the best Father’s Day that you ever had. I love you, dad.

Celebrate Father’s Day by treating your dad to an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on Saturday, June 17 at the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Cost: $8 (ages 10 and younger eat free). All proceeds benefit the company’s daily operations. For more information, call 540-675-3615.

Happy Father’s Day to all of you dads.

Stay cool and have a wonderful week!