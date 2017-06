I read a copy of the June 15 Rappahannock News while passing through little Washington. Well played on the caption to the photo of the dog and snake [“I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence.”].

Well played, indeed. I love small local papers, and gems like that are precisely why.

Eric Wolff

Washington, D.C.