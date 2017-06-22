Excluding ‘Jimmy’

It has been brought to my attention that Jimmy Swindler has been passed over for consideration for Rappahannock County [Schools] Superintendent. This is a complete farce and a slap in the face to Mr. Swindler.

To not even garner an interview and then be given no explanation is ridiculous. This man bleeds Blue and Gold and exceeds dedication to not only the people of Rappahannock County but especially the children whom are educated within the schools that he currently administers to.

There is no excuse in the world in that Mr. Swindler — or hell, as all of us know him by, Jimmy, — should be excluded from this superintendent search. Please investigate, as it is public knowledge as to what, where and why this has become possible.

Chris Murphy
Amissville

