Meet Brick, your new best friend!

Do you like to just hang out or take leisurely strolls? Are you looking for a low-energy canine companion who is good on a leash and well-behaved? If so, I’m your guy. My name is Brick and I am a 45 pound Pitbull mix between 1 to 2 years old. I’m a stoic kind of guy and will really just be interested in being with you. And if there are female dogs around, that’s cool, but I can be kinda snarky with dogs of the male variety. Hurry by before I’m snatched up!

This week, none of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.

