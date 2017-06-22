Meetings and notices for June 22

Mountain Adventures camp (swimming, rock climbing, hiking, nature studies, games, crafts and outdoor activities) offers four spots: The Day Camp (ages 5-8) is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26-30. Day Camp/One Overnight Camping Trip (ages 8-10) is July 10 to July 14. Day Camp/Beginner Backpacking Camp (ages 10-13) is July 17 to 21.

Geared toward the “in-betweeners,” features hiking, swimming, wildlife and plant identification, survival skills and backcountry living skills. Backpacking Camp (ages 14-17) from July 30 to Aug. 4. Includes backpacking trip planning and packing, navigation skills, back-country living skills, and group problem solving. View full details and registration forms for Mountain Adventures camps at mountainadventuresva.com or email mountainadventures@gmail.com.

Foothills Forum meets Thursday, June 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the 4-H Conference Room, 2nd Floor, Tula’s Building, Washington. The meeting is open to the public. For more information call 540-675-1207.

Board of Supervisors special meeting, year end invoices on Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. and again at 2 p.m. Both meetings held at the Rappahannock County Courthouse, 250 Gay Street, Washington.

The Rappahannock County School Board will hold a special called meeting on June 30 at 8 a.m for EOY closeout meeting. This meeting will be held at the School Board office in the conference room.

Vanessa’s Summer Craft Camp (for ages 6-9) is 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to July 10-14 and July 17-21 at Hearthstone School, 11576 Lee Highway, Sperryville. All camp materials and a healthy snack will be provided. Cost: $175 per week. A $25 non-refundable deposit is due upon registration. No refunds after the first full day of camp. For a registration form contact Vanessa at 540-560-4685 or email: vanessacraftcamp@gmail.com

Virginia Cooperative Extension Rappahannock Unit invites local winery owners and operators to the 2017 Seasonal Vineyard Meetings. These meetings are held seasonally to discuss different issues and topics regarding grape growing and wineries for the season. Specialists, growers, and others will be there to discuss all the happenings and new findings in the field. The next meeting will be held at Phillip Carter Winery in Hume, July 26 at 10 a.m. Specialists will be discussing viticulture and pest management for the season. Join us!

Hearthstone School’s Summer Camp (for ages 3-12) is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24-28 and July 31 to Aug. 4 at the school. This camp includes storytelling, watercolor painting, beeswax sculpture, candle making, rhythmic movement and dance, water play, cooperative games, felting, basketry, beadwork, paper making, drumming, baking, art from nature and nature walks. View full details and registration forms for upcoming camps at http://www.hearthstoneschool.org/camps.htm. Or call 540-987-9212 for questions.

Commit to Be Fit is a school-sponsored, grant-funded program that offers weekly exercise classes and wellness workshops for the Rappahannock County community. Through the generosity of the PATH Foundation, Commit to Be Fit was created to help promote healthier lifestyles for students, staff, and county residents/employees. All classes, workshops, and events are free of charge, open to the public, and held at the Rappahannock County Public Schools. For information on upcoming events, contact Holly Jenkins, Wellness Integration Specialist, at hjenkins@rappahannockschools.us.

Audition for Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble! Bel Canto Vocal Ensemble is an auditioned mixed voice chamber choir that sings a wide variety of repertoire ranging in character from the silly to the sublime. Based in Madison, members of the group are drawn from the surrounding counties. Rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings from 7 to 9 p.m. at Piedmont Episcopal Church, 214 Church St., Madison. To learn more about Bel Canto, visit: belcantovocalensem.wix.com/belcanto.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join our volunteer teams in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Basic requirements: you must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience. You must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Unfortunately, no compensation is available. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825- 3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please feel free to contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

Father Tuck Grinnell and John Kiser host a series of discussions titled “The Monks of Tibhirine: The Art of Living Together” 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Anyone interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.

Fauquier Habitat for Humanity holds a community meeting 5 p.m. every Thursday at Willis Chapel United Methodist Church, 1804 Zachary Taylor Hwy., Huntly, to discuss the Habitat Home being built at 2650 Zachary Taylor Hwy. The meetings are open to all; attend for construction updates, volunteer opportunities and more. Call 540-341-4952 for more information.

Cub Scout Pack 316, meets 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Sit-n-Knit at the Knit Wit Yarn Shop, 45 Main Street, Sperryville (next to the post office) is every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. (until 8ish). All are welcome, from beginners to the most skilled and experienced knitters. Bring your current project or let us help you find a new one. Call the shop at 540-987-8251 for more information.

Photography Meet-Up Group “Documenting Your Experience” meets once a month, every fourth Saturday, at 3 p.m. at the Loft Studio & Gallery, 107B East Davis St., Culpeper. Email bugnote@aol.com or phone 540-717-0647 ahead of time to let us know you are planning to participate.