Walker Jones honorees

Local attorneys Julia S. Savage and Susan F. Pierce, who practice law in the town of Washington and Warrenton for the law firm Walker Jones, have been chosen as Super Lawyers 2017.

Savage focuses on divorce, child custody, parenting time, property division, and wills and trusts. Pierce’s practice areas include personal injury, wrongful death, medical and nursing home negligence, and general litigation.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas.  Lawyers are nominated by their peers, validated with third-party research across 12 key categories, and reviewed by a highly credentialed panel of attorneys.

In addition, four of Walker Jones’ partners were chosen as 2016 Top Lawyers in their practice areas by the readers of Northern Virginia Magazine: Robert deT. Lawrence, IV in Trusts & Estates and Wills & Probates; Powell Lawson Duggan in Real Estate Law; Savage in Child Custody and Divorce; and Pierce in Personal Injury Plaintiff.

