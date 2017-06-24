Thanks to several “very generous” donations, RappU, which offers programs dedicated to turning local Rappahannock County residents into certificate-bearing healthcare workers, will cover all course expenses for its two new primary program offerings: Nurse Aide (CNA) and Home Health Aide (HHA).

The courses are completely free of charge, saving students approximately $800. County residents’ only cost is a $25 application fee.

“When we launched these programs earlier this year, we knew the enrollment process would be a challenging one,” said Doug Schiffman, founder of RappU. “It can cost from $100 to $200 or more to complete all the necessary requirements to even be considered for admission.

“Add $600 for course tuition, textbooks and testing fees, and we realized it was a pretty high barrier to entry for many of our local residents.”

After receiving from local Rappahannock philanthropists Bill and Linda Dietel an offer of $5,000 to seed the program, RappU took action. They are now confident they will be able to provide at least 25 students with a free healthcare training opportunity with the $25,000 expected to be raised. Those funds will be used to cover the following program expenses:

● Application-related expenses: a literacy test, Virginia and nationwide criminal background check, drug screen, a physical and required immunizations

● Course fees – tuition, hospital scrubs, textbook and workbook

● Testing fees – Virginia CNA certification exam

In addition, RappU has created a referral program to help continue to build awareness for the program — they’ll pay $50 to any applicant who refers another successful applicant to RappU (someone who completes the full screening process and enrolls).

Courses will be held both this summer and fall of 2017 at the RappU facility on Lee Highway in Sperryville. Daytime, evening and weekend hours are offered depending on student preferences. Full program information can all be viewed at www.rappu.org.