Washington column for June 22

Time together

Although it did not rain on Sunday for Father’s Day, the weather was hot and muggy. I hope that all the fathers had a wonderful day, and that they received some nice gifts.

Photo by Jan McKinney

Rain held off for Steve Clatterbuck’s birthday and Father’s Day celebration given by his daughter, Christie Estep, son Jonathan Clatterbuck, and grandkids on Saturday. The food was so good, and afterward everybody enjoyed cake and ice cream. Most of all, the family was together and had so much fun. Sunday, Steve and myself had lunch with our son, Chuck, and his wife, Sam Jeffries, at Golden Corral in Winchester. The food and fellowship were great.

Today’s families, more than ever, need to relax and spend more time together. Put down those tech gadgets and rejoice in one another. Time goes by so fast, kids grow up too quick, some have married and started families of their own and have gone their separate ways, so birthday parties can be a way to bring everybody back together.

Fun time for kids

The week of June 12-16, Washington Baptist Church, Trinity Episcopal Church and the United Methodist Churches joined together to hold Vacation Bible School for local kids. The theme was Old Testament Heroes. The kids learned about Joseph, Deborah, King Solomon and Queen Esther through original dramas performed by the Washington Baptist Church Drama Club. Children also enjoyed crafts, recreation time, and music. On Friday, the kids participated in a Hero’s Quest and joined with the modern-day heroes of the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Department for a feast.

Morgan McKinney, of the Washington Baptist Church Drama Club, presented the week’s collection of $224.38 to Roger Jenkins of the RCSO. The Sheriff’s Office has several programs like “shop with a cop,” and they often give teddy bears to children in crisis.

Remember in prayer

Let’s remember Dwight (Ike) Frye in our daily prayers each day. Ike, a Washington-area farmer, was injured last Wednesday afternoon, June 14, when the farm tractor he was driving on Route 211 near Massies Corner Road was rear-ended by a truck, causing Ike to be ejected and the pickup to overturn.

Breakfast served

At the all-you-can-eat breakfast fundraiser this past Saturday, the attendance was down somewhat. I’m guessing people were on vacation, most likely out of town at the beach. I know that the Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue team works hard to serve these breakfasts, trying to raise funds to help operate the all-volunteer squad. I know I am guilty for not supporting them. When they have their next breakfast, I will be there to give them support.

Wishes

Birthday wishes go out to a dear friend of mine, Helen Smoot, known to many as the “Georgia Peach,” who will celebrate her special day on Wednesday, June 28; and to Walter Nicklin, who’s celebrating his day on Thursday, June 29.

Birthday greetings also go out to several employees of the Rappahannock National Bank — Kelly Jo Gilkey Settle, who is celebrating her day today (Thursday, June 22), and Regional President Michael Leake, who will celebrate his big day on Tuesday, June 27.

Other wishes go out to Phyllis Grogg, whose special day is Wednesday, June 28. Wishes go out to my sister-in-law, Mary Gochenour, who will celebrate her special day on Friday, June 30.

Belated wedding anniversary wishes go out to a special couple from Harris Hollow, Chuck and Diane Moore. They celebrated 38 wonderful years together on Wednesday, June 14. Chuck and Diane, I hope you both will have many more happy years together.

Condolences

Condolences go out to Joyce Settle on the death of her dear wonderful husband, Hushel Settle, 81, who passed away at his residence on Tuesday, June 13.

A funeral service was held on Friday, June 16, at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper. Interment was followed in Fairview Cemetery.

Joyce, remember that God’s garden is beautiful, and he always takes nothing but the best. God saw that the road was getting rough, and the hills were hard to climb at times for Hushel, so he closed his weary eyelids, and whispered peace be thine. I know that it broke your heart, but remember that he didn’t go alone, for part of you went with him. And he will be in your heart always. You are in my prayers.

Also condolences go out to the family of Donald Pete Cave, 66, of Washington, who passed away on Tuesday, June 20, at Autumn Care in Madison. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Preddy Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of the arrangements.

Summer Reading

Stop by the Book Barn on Saturday to pick out your summer reading supplies — the selection is amazing! They have an extensive collection of large print (and regular-sized) fiction books, best-sellers, children’s selections and excellent non-fiction in hardback and paperback, and a variety of cookbooks at great prices.

All proceeds go to the Rappahannock Library. The Book Barn is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday. Be sure to stop by and browse!

Stay cool and have a wonderful week!