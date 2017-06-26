A longtime Washington-area farmer was seriously injured last Wednesday evening, June 14, when the Massey Ferguson farm tractor he was driving westbound on Route 211 near Old Massies Corner Road was rear-ended by a 1993 Chevy truck, causing the farmer to be ejected and the pickup to overturn.

According to the Virginia State Police, Dwight “Ike” Frye, 60, of Washington, driver of the tractor, was rushed by Washington Volunteer Fire and Rescue ambulance to Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, and then airlifted by helicopter to Inova Fairfax Hospital.

A friend of Frye said the farmer suffered a broken pelvis and ankle, along with internal injuries, and underwent surgery on Thursday.

“He should hopefully recover OK,” she said.

Charged with reckless driving and failure to wear a seatbelt was Harry Beucher, 59, of Luray, driver of the pickup. Beucher was transported to Fauquier Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Virginia State Police said the accident occurred at 5:50 p.m. No additional charges are expected to be filed.