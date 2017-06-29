Courthouse Row for June 29

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June 16-22:

Hampton

Alison C. Clancy Andino to James T. Munyer, 2.0000 acres, deed of gift, no consideration, general warranty, tax map 29-52C

Virginia Property Group II, LLC to Sharon Sustrick Ober, trustee of the Sharon Sustrick Ober Revocable trust and David B. Ober, trustee of the David B. Ober Revocable Trust to 1977 Logan Manor Reston, Va. 20190, 71.1884 acres, $310,000

Jackson

Shirley H. Adams to Brian M. Adams, 6 acres, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 23-36

Thomas W. Clark to Boyce Garrison Properties LLC, 1 acre, $125,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-6E

Piedmont

Lindsey Robert Nelson, David Michael Nelson, beneficiaries of the estate of Carolyn Mae Killinger as to a 50% interest, parties of the first part, Lindsey Robert Nelson, beneficiary of the estate of Wendell Harry Thompson as to a 50% interest, party of the second part, to Lindsey Robert Nelson, 88.366 acres, $20,000, deed bargain sale, tax map 27-3

Stonewall

Leslie Maazel to Blue Mallard LLC, 25.929 acres, no consideration, tax exempt pursuant to Virginia Code, deed bargain sale, tax map 51-4E

Patricia A. Lidd to Ruth E. Maldoven, tract 1 and 2, no consideration, deed of gift, special warranty, tax map 49-38B

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Paul Kalb and Susan Ascher Kalb, Washington, in-ground pool, $77,485

Christopher Payne, Amissville, inspection of inflatables, no cost

Mark and Liz Rhein, Washington, bathroom addition, $5,000

J B and Sandra Carter, Amissville, accessory building, $15,600

Marriage licenses

Krystal Lynn Burke, 23, Washington, and Jonathan Michael Bankston, 31, Sperryville

Nicholas Adam Stroud, 31, Chapel Hill, N.C., and Casey Stovall Longyear, 32, Richmond

Kaitlin Nichole Campbell, 22, Ruckersville, and Richard Wayne Chapman, 26, Amissville

Cassie Anderson Holcomb, 31, and David Patrick Lage, 28, both of Washington, D.C.

Margaret Love Schottman, 38, Sewickley, Pa., and John Paul Heid, 36, Moon, Pa.

Margaret L. De Galffy, 72, and James Eugene Botsford, 77, both of Washington, D.C.

Christopher Wade King, 23, Sperryville, and Savannah Alexus Church, 18, Rileyville

Elida Addis Opitz, 25, Amissville, and Nicholas Daniel Merriam, 29, Culpeper

Nikolas Walker Patton, 19, Viewtown, and Danielle Renee House, 19, Culpeper

Geraldine Bea Payne, 63, Sperryville, and Archie David Bailey III, 59, Browntown