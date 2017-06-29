Pink for parade day

By Deidre Vest

John Vest, with grandsons Julian and Graham, represented Settle’s Cars and Trucks in Amissville for the annual parade last Thursday along U.S. 211, the Amissville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department’s biggest fundraising event of the year (along with the carnival that it kicks off). For the Settle’s float, the color pink represents Breast Cancer Awareness, in honor and memory of Ester Settle.

