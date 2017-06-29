Private showing

Photo by John McCaslin

Artist and musician Linda Heimstra last year was awarded a Claudia Mitchell Grant from RAAC to, as she put it “study the amazing art of painting portraits with oils.” Her first subject: fellow musician Wendi Sirat, whose stunning portrait Heimstra unveiled before a packed house Saturday night at the RAAC Theatre (although Rappahannock News Editor John McCaslin talked her into unveiling the painting hours earlier for this photograph). The highly talented Heimstra of late also painted the popular forest mural at Tula’s Restaurant and Bar.