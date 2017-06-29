Shredded wheat everywhere

Photo by John McCaslin

Hay cutting season is underway in Rappahannock, the furthest east county in Virginia to have more than 90 percent of its farmland planted in hay. One finds far more row crops in counties like Culpeper and Fauquier, where the terrain is far less hilly and rocky: only 30 to 59 percent of the land in those two neighboring counties produces hay. That said, hay is by far the No. 1 crop in the Old Dominion. More than 1.3 million acres of Virginia farmland are planted in hay — easily twice the amount planted in corn or soybeans, which are the state’s second and third leading crops respectively. This field of baled hay, photographed in recent days, belongs to Ginger Hill Farm in Washington.