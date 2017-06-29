The Rapp for June 29

Fourth Estate Friday

Time once again to brainstorm with Rappahannock News staff — 9 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, June 30, at the Country Cafe in Washington. We call the gathering Fourth (Estate) Friday — a “story conference” held on the fourth Friday of every month.

Please bring with you story ideas, submissions and suggestions for both the newspaper and the RappNews.com website. And yes, we invite your criticism and will address any concerns. We’ve even been known to accept a compliment or two. Tell us what you think, what you like and don’t like about the newspaper, and better yet get to know the faces behind the bylines.

Brushes with snakes

Courtesy photo

Rappahannock County artist Kevin Adams has returned to civilization.

Adams, who often paints his landscapes from his Gay Street Gallery studio in Washington, recently wrapped up a prestigious artist-in-residence — the residence being a cabin — in Shenandoah National Park.

“I feel as though I have just finished a painting marathon!” the artist tells this newspaper. “I started 32 paintings in less than two weeks — two weeks painting from sunrise to sunset with rain only causing me to pause, not stop.”

Adams, a former United States Marine Corps officer and combat artist who was previously commissioned by Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona and Glacier National Park in Montana, says the Shenandoah residency greatly benefited him as a landscapist.

“I knew that the more I painted and saw today, the richer and more true tomorrow’s paintings would be,” he explains.

The residency, which drew to a close on June 23, also allowed Adams to share his inspiration with park visitors who were able to try their hands as artists, many for the first time.

“Being able to invite others to paint with me was both inspiring and satisfying,” he says. “I loved offering others a taste of what I had been given with this residency.”

In retrospect, Adams says he spent the majority of his time in the park “looking down” from various lofty perches, and not just to capture the scenic panoramas on canvas.

“I kept an eye out for rattlesnakes,” he admits.

Give Local gets better every year

This past week, 33 nonprofits from Rappahannock County were presented with checks from the fourth annual Give Local Piedmont campaign held May 2. This year proved to be Rappahannock’s most successful, with nonprofits raising $211,032 for a variety of causes, including education, health and human services, youth development and arts and culture. The top-earning organization in Rappahannock was Kid Pan Alley, with total earnings of $38,824! Since the inception of Give Local Piedmont in 2014, a staggering $682,720 has been raised in Rappahannock County alone.

Courtesy photo

Overall, this year’s Give Local Piedmont was another resounding success, with $770,061 raised between Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Rappahannock counties. While Give Local has undoubtedly established its fair share of consistent annual donors, it has also brought new donors to the doors of nonprofits. This year, 1,081 first-time donors contributed to organizations participating in the Give Local campaign and, interestingly, 44 percent used their mobile devices to do so.

The PATH Foundation supported the cause with a $100,000 bonus that every nonprofit benefited from, plus $30,000 in prizes from Northern Piedmont thanks to our businesses and fund holders. Thank you to our amazing communities for supporting organizations that improve the quality of life for others!

Walker Jones honorees

Local attorneys Julia S. Savage and Susan F. Pierce, who practice law in the town of Washington and Warrenton for the law firm Walker Jones, have been chosen as Super Lawyers 2017.

Savage focuses on divorce, child custody, parenting time, property division, and wills and trusts. Pierce’s practice areas include personal injury, wrongful death, medical and nursing home negligence, and general litigation.

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. Lawyers are nominated by their peers, validated with third-party research across 12 key categories, and reviewed by a highly credentialed panel of attorneys.

In addition, four of Walker Jones’ partners were chosen as 2016 Top Lawyers in their practice areas by the readers of Northern Virginia Magazine: Robert deT. Lawrence, IV in Trusts & Estates and Wills & Probates; Powell Lawson Duggan in Real Estate Law; Savage in Child Custody and Divorce; and Pierce in Personal Injury Plaintiff.