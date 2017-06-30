11th Annual Rappahannock County 4th of July Celebration

Fireworks at the Thornton Hill Hounds Race Course

When: Tuesday, July 4

Where: Thornton Hill Race Course, 4137 Sperryville Pike, 3 miles South of Sperryville on Rt. 522

Time: Gates open at 1 p.m.; fireworks at dusk

Rain date: Wednesday, July 5

General admission: $25 per vehicle

Tailgating: $50 per vehicle, which provides an awesome view of the fireworks and entertainment as well as additional space at rear of the vehicle for an 8×8 tent.

Photo by Kathy Kromites

The Rappahannock County 4th of July Celebration attracts crowds upwards of 4,500 people. This provides opportunities for local non-profit organizations to display their goods and to maximize on fundraising efforts. The event also allows the local volunteer fire and rescue companies to enjoy partnerships with one another and, more importantly, the event provides fun and excitement for all ages.

Entertainment: Live music will be provided by the Gold Top County Ramblers and Bobby G. and Friends with fireworks at dusk. There will be food, skydivers, antique cars and tractors, local nonprofit displays, children’s games, face painting, Tubs-O-Fun Kiddie Ride, Moon Bounces, Cliff Hanger Slide, Putt-Putt golf, Dunk Tank, Medi-Vac Helicopter display and much more.

Special thanks go out to our current underwriters: Jamie, Lilla and Bill Fletcher; Hampton Foundation; B&B Signal Company; Cheri Woodard Realty; Gibson Rental; Greg Williams Tree & Landscaping Service; Greve Foundation; Pepsi-Cola of Central Virginia; Union Bank & Trust. Their continued support allows the citizens of Rappahannock County and its neighbors to enjoy fellowship and celebration at a location that is arguably one of the most breathtaking venues in Rappahannock County.

The Rappahannock County 4th of July Committee: Gary Settle (Chairman); Greg Williams; Mike Leake; Richie Burke; Chucky Jenkins; Larry Grove

VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR GENERAL INFORMATION AND POSTINGS: www.sperryvillefire.com, or call the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department @ 540-987-8124.