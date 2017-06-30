A welcome from the Washington mayor

Creating new memories

The 4th conjures up special memories of our past: American flags, bunting, parades, bands, fireworks, hot dogs, three legged races and speeches honoring our founders and the democratic ideal. A celebration of who we are, and who we want to be. Both a tribute to the past and aspirational as to the future.

For many years, a Rappahannock 4th of July tradition featured all day festivities in this historic town of Washington, topped off by fireworks at Avon Hall hosted by the Carrigan Family — a public celebration open to all. Fond memories for so many of us.

This weekend a new “tradition” begins with a performance by Rappahannock’s own Colonel John Bourgeois and more than 60 of the most accomplished musicians performing the finest of American music.

Located on the grounds of Avon Hall, and hosted by new owners Drew Mitchell and Bill Fischer, this Americana Festival will be a treat for every age.

Courtesy photo

A big thank you to the always present Washington Fire and Rescue, its volunteers providing the requisite hot dogs and drinks. The Child Care & Learning Center, or CCLC, will provide games for kids.

For those of us of advancing age, this will be a trip trip back to our past. For the young, the creation of new “memories.”

Celebrate, enjoy, have fun and share with friends and family.

John Fox Sullivan

Mayor, Washington, Virginia