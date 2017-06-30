Independence Day poem 

Courtesy of Charlene James-Duguid

CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE DAY,

SHOOT THE CANNON!

Give out flags to dimpled little girls

To wave at drumming high school bands,

While other “Stars and Stripes” bedeck streamered bikes

Of bold young boys

In parades that haven’t changed in years.

Eat the brats

Washed down with cold ones.

Remember Uncle Johnny, the Doughboy,

Uncle Caz, the renegade,

Young Ralph freezing in Korea,

Uncle Joe, the sharp shooter,

And Dad, keeping B-17s flying out of Biloxi.

Men with Country, first and foremost, on their minds.

Unquestioned in loyalty

In times of black and white newsreels,

Free postage from the front,

And only good news from home.

All departed, gone.

None forgotten though,

Living on in the 4th, each year.

We, Families ,

Gather with a quiet

“Thank you, Heroes”,

Gently on our lips.

— Charlene James-Duguid
Amissville

