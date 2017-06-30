‘Thrilled’ with Grimsley

I am thrilled at the appointment of Shannon Grimsley for Rappahannock County [School] Superintendent! Shannon will provide the direction needed to further the school system and prepare our youth for the future.

Shannon is humble, honest, and dedicated. She will never put herself above the needs of students or her staff.

Congratulations to the school board for making the right choice for Rappahannock County Schools!

Donna Matthews
Richmond

Editor’s note: Matthews is the previous superintendent of Rappahannock County Public Schools.

