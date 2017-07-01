A perfect party for Peter Pan and CCLC

It was hard to determine whether the children or the adults had more fun in Neverland. The Child Care and Learning Center’s fourth annual Garden Party on June 17 was a great success. The event raised significant funds for scholarships for children to attend CCLC, and after threats of rain, the weather cooperated for a wonderful evening for nearly 200 people.

Peter Pan and Captain Hook flirted with Wendy and Tinker Bell, and a few Lost Boys and Indians frolicked on the grassy hillside. Meanwhile, the adults worked to outbid each other on more than 40 donated auction and raffle items. Some of the most sought after items included those handcrafted by CCLC’s children, such as large cement bird baths in the shape of leaves and a hand-painted toy chest. Additional items included dinners from our local restaurants and famous chefs, a variety of sought after products from Rappahannock artists and shops, plus tours, meals and overnight stays at well known venues across Virginia. Oliver Turner, dressed as Captain Hook, was an outstanding auctioneer.

Courtesy photos

The homemade food included Croc Fillet (baked salmon), Captain Hook’s Booty (ham sandwiches), plenty of Darling Family salads, Peter Pan’s fruit kabobs, and a pirate’s bounty of cookies. Many adults — who never grew up — indulged in the Lost Boys’ PB&J sandwiches!

CCLC’s Annual Garden Party is special because it’s always in a spectacular location. This year it was hosted by Ross O’Donoghue at Mountain View in Woodville. The 360-degree views are a superb example of Rappahannock vistas. The back yard of the 1800s Rappahannock farmhouse, with its large old trees, provided perfect shade and coziness.

Best of all, there was plenty of time for visiting and chatting with neighbors and friends. This was truly an enchanting evening for everyone.

Funds generated by the Garden Party help CCLC serve more than 100 children each year in its various programs, provide financial aid to more than 40 percent of its families, maintain its buildings and beautiful eight-acre campus, and encourage the ongoing training of its exemplary staff.

CCLC is a non-profit, full-year, licensed childcare center open to children from birth to 12 years of age. The center has a comprehensive after-school program for elementary students that focuses on indoor and outdoor activities for both fun and education. Its summer camp offers week-long programs on subjects from theater to farming to sports to nature and includes field trips to museums, theaters, the Rush River, and Shenandoah National Park. The National Association for the education of Young Children (NAEYC) has accredited CCLC as one of the highest quality early childhood centers in the country, an accreditation held only by CCLC in the Piedmont region of Virginia. For more information about CCLC or to volunteer to help in the classrooms, gardens or playgrounds, call 540-675-3237 or email rappcclc@gmail.com.