Brady leaves planning commission

Flint Hill resident Jason Brady recently announced his plans not to seek another term on the Rappahannock County Planning Commission. For the last two and a half years Brady has represented the Wakefield district, filling out the term left vacant when Charley Strittmatter retired in early 2015. Brady’s term expired in May.

Brady said by phone yesterday that serving on the commission has been “very fulfilling,” but that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“I’ve been tied up for several years with various positions in the county,” he said. “Now I want to spend more time with my 6- and 9-year olds.” Brady is vice president and senior commercial banker at the Rappahannock branch of Union First Market Bank.

The county supervisors are seeking applications from Wakefield residents interested in serving on the planning commission.