Courthouse Row for June 29

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June 23-29:

Wakefield

Patricia A. Johnson, f/k/o/r/a/, Patricia Sandoval to Brian E. Williams and Angel D. Williams, husband and wife, lots 9B and 10B Skyverge Estates, $175,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1A-1-9B

John M. Harris and Jacqueline M. Harris, husband and wife, to Stephen Stewart, 2.798 acres, $210,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-61

Building Permits

The costs cited with the following permit applications are estimates:

Aron Weisgerber, Sperryville, deck, $1,000

Katherine Krebser, Flint Hill, install sump pump, $5,000

Kristen Gregg, Washington, remodel, $1,000

Brian and Holly Markwalter, Amissville, renovations existing dwelling, $300,000

William Bostic, Sperryville, front porch, $5,000

William Bostic, Sperryville, garage with breezeway, $35,000

Sara Loveland, Washington, deck, $10,000

Frances Foster, finish existing basement

Jeffery Trandahl, Huntly, garage, $50,000

Old Hollow, LLC McNear, Sperryville, addition off the bathroom, $10,000

Wyss Farm Est., LLC, Huntly, dwelling, $260,000

Steven Ray, Sperryville, lean to shed, $5,000

Sean and Debra Snick, roof over existing deck, $8,000