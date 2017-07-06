Deserving bunch

By John McCaslin

2017 Mitchell Arts Fund grantees pose outside the RAAC Community Theater, where they received their award checks at a recent celebration hosted by RAAC’s board and the Mitchell Fund committee.

Pictured left to right, front to back, are Sheila Lamb, Cheryl Toth, Kitty Keyser, Anne Williams, Janet Kerig, Kathryn Treanor, Ann Baumgardner, Kevin Adams, KC Bosch, Barbara Heile, Mike Sands (for Wil Sands), Joe Pipick, Veronika Benson, Wendi Sirat and Max Mohr (for Stone Hill Theatrical Foundation). Over the past six years RAAC has awarded $160,000 in grants to Rappahannock artists and organizations. This year’s grants totaled $43,000.