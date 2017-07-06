Fourth of July born

Dick Manuel, among other hats a noted architect of numerous houses and wineries in Rappahannock County (and elsewhere), including Narmada, celebrated his July 4th birthday with his “Porch Bunch” at the Laurel Mills Store. Manuel is fondly known as the “mayor” of the famous Sunday morning porch gaggle.
About Staff/Contributed 4063 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment