Not in town for the music

Photo by Ray Boc

Rixeyville musician-turned-politician Tristan Shields (center in the white shirt) attended Saturday’s American Festival Concert at Avon Hall in Washington. Shields, who some may remember for his 2012 appearance on NBC’s “The Voice”, says the results of the 2016 presidential election spurred him to make his first bid for elective office — seeking Virginia’s District 18 House of Delegates seat as a Democrat.